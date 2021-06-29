Educational institutions will open phase-wise after July 6: Bihar minister

-
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday said the educational institutions in the state will reopen in a phased manner after July 6 if the Covid-19 situation continues to improve at the same pace.
"We think that if the situation continues to improve at the same pace as now, life would gradually start becoming normal after 6th July. In that situation, our department thinks that our institutions should open. We'll have to open them phase-wise," said Bihar Education Minister.
Choudhary said that the final decision of opening educational institutions will be taken only after assessing the situation at that time.
"In the first phase, we'll open universities, in the second phase we will open secondary and higher secondary schools, in the third phase, we will open primary and middle schools. But the final decision will be taken only after assessing the situation at that time," said Vijay Kumar Choudhary.
He further said that the state government has started an initiative, a program 'Hamara Doordarshan, hamara vidyalaya' for class 1 to 5.
"We started an initiative, contacted Doordarshan and a program 'Hamara Doordarshan, hamara vidyalaya' started for class 1 to 5. Web portal e-LOTS offers online textbooks on all subjects for students up to class 12. Students can access books through this portal," Bihar minister.
Educational institutions in the state have remained closed in the state since April following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In wake of decline in COVID infections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 21 announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs.
Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.
Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.
