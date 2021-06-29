Global Coronavirus Update: Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 5.41 million

-
ALSO READ
Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high amid third wave: WHO official
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
US CDC recommends pregnant women to take Covid-19 vaccine
New US guidance don't permit widespread removal of masks: CDC Director
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,417,858 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic stands at 141,290 while 4,750,166 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa, at 1,928,897, while the northern African country Morocco reported 529,676 cases as of Monday noon.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU