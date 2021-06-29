Global Coronavirus Update: Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 5.41 million

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in reached 5,417,858 as of Monday noon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic stands at 141,290 while 4,750,166 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa, at 1,928,897, while the northern African country Morocco reported 529,676 cases as of Monday noon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)