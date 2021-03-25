Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 to be declared soon on biharboard.ac.in

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board exam 2021: BSEB 10th exam from today; all you need to know
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
Bihar Board 10th paper 2021 leaked: BSEB to re-conduct Social Science exam
Bihar election result 2020: Know date, time, exit poll prediction and more
Exit Polls 2020 LIVE updates: Setback for Nitish, Tejashwi-era in Bihar?
-
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Class 12 result 2021 today on its official website biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, according to media reports. The Bihar Board 12th result will be released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses on the official website. Once Bihar Board 12th result or the Intermediate result for Bihar Board students can also be checked at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 to March 19, 2021.
Do note, the Bihar Board has not yet confirmed the date and time of releasing 12th result 2021
Steps to check the Bihar 12th result or Bihar matric result 2021
Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result 2021 or BSEB Class 12 Matric Result 2021 or BSEB Matric results 2021. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate results 2021 will appear
Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Intermediate result and take a print out for further reference
BSEB Class 12 Results 2021: Check BSEB Results via SMS
Students can check their intermediate result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.
Bihar Board inter arts result 2020: 81.44% pass
Bihar Board inter commerce result 2020: 93.26% pass
Bihar Board inter science result 2020: 77.39% pass
ABOUT BSEB
BSEB is a board of education running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual board examinations in the months of February-March and other supplementary examination held in August-September. It's headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor