Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 to be declared soon on biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Class 12 result 2021 today on its official website biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, according to media reports. The Bihar Board 12th result will be released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses on the official website. Once Bihar Board 12th result or the Intermediate result for Bihar Board students can also be checked at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The evaluation process for the Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 to March 19, 2021.

Do note, the Bihar Board has not yet confirmed the date and time of releasing 12th result 2021

Steps to check the Bihar 12th result or Bihar matric result 2021

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result 2021 or Class 12 Matric Result 2021 or Matric results 2021. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate results 2021 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Intermediate result and take a print out for further reference

BSEB Class 12 Results 2021: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their intermediate result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

Bihar Board inter arts result 2020: 81.44% pass

Bihar Board inter commerce result 2020: 93.26% pass

Bihar Board inter science result 2020: 77.39% pass

ABOUT BSEB



BSEB is a board of running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual board examinations in the months of February-March and other supplementary examination held in August-September. It's headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.