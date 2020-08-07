Educationist Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi appointed as next UPSC chairman

Educationist Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi was on Friday appointed as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts the examination to select India's bureaucrats and diplomats among others, officials said.

Joshi is currently a member in the Commission.

He will succeed Arvind Saxena who completes his term as chairman on Friday, officials said.

Joshi, who was the chairman of both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions, joined the as member in May 2015.

His tenure as the chairman of the will be till May 12, 2021, an official said. With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC.

At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T C A Anant and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are other members of the UPSC.

The commission conducts the examination annually in three stages preliminary, mains and interview to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)