It is a 'simple process' to raze Supertech Twin Towers, says Chetan Dutta

Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster who will press the button that will demolish Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida on August 28, said on Thursday that the mega implosion is going to be a "simple process".

Explaining the details of the process that will raze the twin towers, he said, "It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds."

"We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," he added.

The demolition will take place at 2:30 PM on August 28.

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds at 2.30 pm on August 28. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with . The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.

