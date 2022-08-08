JUST IN
85% of Indian children cyberbullied, highest globally: McAfee report
Business Standard

Electricity amendment bill will benefit few companies only, claims Delhi CM

Kejriwal termed the proposed amendments to Electricity Act as "dangerous" and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste, claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Electricity amendment bill | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as "dangerous" and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste, claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies.

Taking to Twitter, he said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.

The Centre introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday for its consideration and passage.

"The Electricity Amendment Bill is being brought in Lok Sabha today. This law is very dangerous," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This will make the electricity problem more serious, instead addressing it. People's suffering will increase. Only a few companies will benefit. I appeal to the Centre to not bring this (bill) in haste," he added.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 14:23 IST

