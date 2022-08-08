Landslide blocks Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway in Himachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
25 houses, 2 bridges damaged after cloudburst in Himachal's Kinnaur
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to be held on March 31
PM lauds Himachal's progress, stress on further development in years ahead
What is Operation Ganga?
-
A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.
Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.
Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 13:40 IST