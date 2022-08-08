Landslide blocks Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway in Himachal Pradesh

A national highway was blocked following a in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.

Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

