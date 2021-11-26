Electricity provided in every village, home in India: Minister

Union power minister R K Singh on Thursday claimed the government has provided in every village and every house in the country and if any settlement or home remains untouched, officials should be informed about it.

He said the government has set up 1.59 lakh-km-long power grid.

The government has provided in every village and every house in the country. If any house is still left, then let it be known, power will be provided in that household too, the minister said, addressing a function at Shajapur town in Madhya Pradesh. Singh along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) for setting up three solar energy parks at Shajapur, Agar and Neemuch having a total capacity of 1,500 MW and with an investment of Rs 5,250 crore. On the occasion, they inked a power purchase and PM-KUSUM (Krishi Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahaabhiyan) agreements and launched an energy security campaign, 'UshA'. The Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy said the Centre has set up 1.59 lakh km long power grid and provided in every household. Today, we have the capacity to transfer 1.12 lakh MW power per day, the minister said and praised Madhya Pradesh's efforts in the area of solar power generation. Speaking at the event, Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is fast heading towards generating 50 per cent of the country's total energy requirement through solar source as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of achieving that goal by 2030. The state is generating 5,300 MW of solar power every day, he said. Stating that Madhya Pradesh has become self-reliant in power production, Chouhan said MP is generating 22,000 MW of electricity per day. The government is generating power from all available sources, including water (hydro), coal (thermal), air (wind) and sun (solar), the CM said. He urged people to save power, plant trees and get vaccinated to save themselves from coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh's new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang said power generation from the three solar parks will start from March 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)