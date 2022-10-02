Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, case registered

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia-bound flight delayed after bomb hoax by passenger at IGI Airport
Central agencies looking into hoax bomb threat: Karnataka Home Minister
Bomb hoax at five-star hotel rattles Mumbai cops for third time in 5 days
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
Email service ProtonMail acquires email alias start-up SimpleLogin
-
A case was registered after an unidentified person sent an email to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) threatening to blow up a flight of IndiGo airline, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.
The email threat, which was received on Saturday night, turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said.
The email had a sentence that read "I will blow up flight 6E 6045", he said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threat) and other offences.
IndiGo, in a statement, said "due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022."
"The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," the airline said in its statement, though it did not share details like the number of passengers on board, flight number and delay in departure due to the incident.
Mumbai Airport, which is operated under a joint venture between Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), declined to comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU