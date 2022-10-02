Maharashtra: Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self

-
ALSO READ
Not just to deny education for a piece of cloth: K'taka girl on Hijab ban
Nearly one in 10 in US report having depression, reveals new study
WB govt, UNICEF rope in SHGs to stop child marriage, teenage pregnancy
Class 12 girl commits suicide in TN's Cuddalore, third in last two weeks
Weed out root causes, save CPEC: China warns Pakistan after suicide bombing
-
An 18-year-old college student in Nagpur city of Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging over her parents "delaying" the buying of an iPhone for her, police said on Sunday.
The deceased girl was a student in the first-year degree course at Raisoni College in Hingna town in the Nagpur district.
She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a stole in the bedroom of her house in the Kharbi area of Nagpur city on Friday evening, a police official said.
"As per the preliminary investigation, the teenage girl had repeatedly asked her parents to buy her an iPhone. Her parents, who run a 'Griha Udyog' , had promised to buy her one. However, due to the delay in purchasing the iPhone, the girl presumed that her parents were reluctant to fulfil her demand and took the extreme step on Friday," he said.
Police have recorded the statement of the deceased girl's father and registered a case of accidental death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU