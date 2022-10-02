JUST IN
Ajay Bhadoo appointed Dy Election Commissioner, Akash Tripathi MyGov's CEO
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self

An 18-year-old college student in Nagpur city of Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging over her parents "delaying" the buying of an iPhone for her, said police

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Suicide
Representative image of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock

An 18-year-old college student in Nagpur city of Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging over her parents "delaying" the buying of an iPhone for her, police said on Sunday.

The deceased girl was a student in the first-year degree course at Raisoni College in Hingna town in the Nagpur district.

She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a stole in the bedroom of her house in the Kharbi area of Nagpur city on Friday evening, a police official said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the teenage girl had repeatedly asked her parents to buy her an iPhone. Her parents, who run a 'Griha Udyog' , had promised to buy her one. However, due to the delay in purchasing the iPhone, the girl presumed that her parents were reluctant to fulfil her demand and took the extreme step on Friday," he said.

Police have recorded the statement of the deceased girl's father and registered a case of accidental death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:13 IST

