Emulate Kerala model of labourers' welfare: GFP lawmaker urges Goa govt

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and MLA Vijai Sardesai has urged the Pramod Sawant-led state government to replicate the Kerala model of utilising the funds for the welfare of labourers.
He was speaking in the state Legislative Assembly during its ongoing session on Thursday over the demand of grants for the labour department.
He said that Goa should emulate the Kerala model of labour welfare.
"I want to know how the funds from the Labour Welfare Board are utilised here," he asked the state government.
Sawant pointed out that in Kerala, the labour welfare funds are utilised for the workers for various purposes like providing financial aid for education, tour subsidy, marriage, for differently-abled children of workers, among other things.
"Goa should emulate such ideas and do something good for the labourers," he said.
Sardesai also sought to know what benefits are being provided by the government to hundreds of women, who are working as labourers in the building construction sector in the state.
