Karnataka traders to observe bandh against GST on rice, foodgrains

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
-
The Agricultural Purchase Marketing Committee (APMC), commission agents, purchasers, traders and labour unions are observing bandh in Karnataka on Friday against the imposition of 5 per cent GST on rice, wheat, pulses and other foodgrains.
APMC and the rice mills across the state will remain closed. The State Rice Mill Owners' Association has stopped all activities and has demanded that the central government reverse its decision and the GST Council take a review of its decision to impose GST on foodgrains.
The GST will apply on foodgrains from July 18. It will shoot up the prices of rice, jower, ragi, which is going to impact the poor, middle and labour class. Due to the inflation, the middle and poor class have no capacity to cope up with price rise in most needed foodgrains which are used to prepare staple food.
Kogundi Bakkeshappa, Davanagere District Rice Mill Owners Association President stated that the owners of rice mills have been making submissions in this regard since long back and they haven't got any response. "If GST is implemented by the Central government, we will meet and discuss the future course of action," he said.
Foodgrains like rice, wheat, pulses and others were exempted from tax since 1983 considering that they are used widely by people. After GST, a quintal of rice will cost Rs 300 to Rs 400 more. The prices of ragi, pulses, and jowar will also see a rise.
Shamanuru Shivahankarappa, senior Congress leader has described the move of the central government as inhuman. "I will discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," he said.
Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Vice President Rameshchandra Lahoti stated that total bandh will be observed in Yeshwanthpur APMC market in Bengaluru on Friday.
--IANS
mka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU