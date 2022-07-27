Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter between and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in following information about the presence of there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have so far been reported in the ongoing operation, the official said.

