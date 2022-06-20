Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K, 1 killed

JUST IN
Pak duo among 4 terrorists killed in twin J&K encounters in Kupwara, Kulgam

Business Standard

One terrorist has been killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning

ANI 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest
One terrorist has been killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "#Encounter has started at Chatpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Further probe into the matter is underway.

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 08:43 IST

