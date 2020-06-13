Encourage cycles, cashless payments to curb Covid-19, Centre advises states

The Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday issued advisory to states, Union Territories and metro rail companies detailing short-, medium- and long-term plan to provide transport services in view of the pandemic. The three-pronged strategy, which talks about recommencing public transport, also includes 6-month, 1-year and 1-3-year plans. The government has also said that it is imperative at this stage to curb the transmission of by adopting the right sanitisation, containment and social-distancing measures.

Here's a break up of government's transport strategy in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

1. Revive non-motorised transport: As people appear to prefer personal modes of commute during a pandemic, the Union has advised states to promote and revive non-motorised transit systems, like cycling, to prevent transmission of the Citing examples of other global cities which have promoted non-motorised transport to tide over the Covid-19 crisis, the ministry said:

— New York has added 40 miles of new lanes to support cyclists

— Oakland has closed 10 per cent of its streets for motor vehicles

— Bogotá, Colombia has added 76 km of cycle overnight;

— In Milan, Italy, 22miles of streets has been transformed to cycling lanes

— Auckland, New Zealand has removed on-street car parking and built up 17 km of temporary bike lanes in addition to widening of existing bike and foot paths. Also, city has developed a program to fund pop up bike lanes;

— Promotion of bike sharing in China has led to 150% increase in trips nationwide during lockdown; and

— In UK, local businesses relocate road space for pedestrians to allow residents to respect social distancing guidelines, while queuing outside shops

2. Cashless payment mode: The government has asked states, UTs to implement cashless technology on systems. Touch-less systems like BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM and National Common Mobility Card will reduce human interaction in operations of public transit system.

3. Restarting public transport: The government said should be restarted with “greater confidence of commuters”. For systems, the ministry suggested a “three-pronged strategy” — with short (six months), medium (one year) and long-term (one to three years) measures.

It is imperative that transmission of infection through public transport is curbed by adopting the right sanitisation, containment and social distancing measures, the ministry said.

4. Capacity of public transport in India: The ministry anticipates that due to the social distancing norms, the capacity of public transport would be utilised at 25 to 50 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels. Such dramatic and dynamic changes in demand and supply will require complementing these public transport systems with alternative modes of transit," it added.

5. Make public transport and shopping area green, pollution-free: Covid-19 has given India an opportunity to visit different public transport options and come out with solutions, which are green, pollution-free, convenient and sustainable. Even the shopping area should and gradually be pedestrianised to decongest them and make them more accessible to public for a pleasant and safe experience., the ministry said.