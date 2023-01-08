JUST IN
Energy of young minds motivates country to keep moving forward: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward

Press Trust of India  |  Kota 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it is the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward.

She also said the country now has a leadership that is not corrupt and works for the good of the people.

"It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward," Sitharaman said.

She was addressing a 'Yuva Shakti Samvad' here.

The finance minister urged the youths to remember those who fought for the country as well as the armed forces who are standing tall to thwart any outside aggression.

To become a member in the league of developed nations, corruption-free leadership is important, she said.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 14:12 IST

