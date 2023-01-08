JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 480 trains today affected due to dense fog, says Indian Railways

The railways said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains

Topics
Indian Railways | Dense fog | cold wave

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

The railways on Sunday said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains.

"Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather," a railway official said.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:30 am.

The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 13:16 IST

