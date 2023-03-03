JUST IN
Ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies: Haryana CM

The BJP government in Haryana has ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies without any discrimination, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday

Topics
Haryana | Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
After inaugurating three projects worth Rs 39.70 crore in Ballabhgarh, he said that because of the government's investment-friendly policies, Haryana is drawing investments, both domestic and foreign.

"During the eight years of our government, we have gifted new projects to every assembly constituency of the state without any discrimination," he said.

The projects inaugurated by the chief minister were the sub-divisional office complex in Ballabhgarh built at a cost of Rs 11 crore, Sushma Swaraj Girls College built at a cost of Rs 27 crore, and the renovation and beautification work of Rani Ki Chhatri with an amount of Rs 1 crore 70 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 07:23 IST

