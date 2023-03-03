Ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies: Haryana CM

The BJP government in has ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies without any discrimination, Chief Minister said on Thursday.

After inaugurating three projects worth Rs 39.70 crore in Ballabhgarh, he said that because of the government's investment-friendly policies, is drawing investments, both domestic and foreign.

"During the eight years of our government, we have gifted new projects to every assembly constituency of the state without any discrimination," he said.

The projects inaugurated by the chief minister were the sub-divisional office complex in Ballabhgarh built at a cost of Rs 11 crore, Sushma Swaraj Girls College built at a cost of Rs 27 crore, and the renovation and beautification work of Rani Ki Chhatri with an amount of Rs 1 crore 70 lakh.

