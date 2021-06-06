Eradicating coronavirus globally not a reasonable target, says WHO

-
ALSO READ
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Cred boss, Unacademy co-founder, others back healthcare startup Onsurity
Canara Bank announces 3 loan schemes amid fight against coronavirus
NIIF invests Rs 2,100 cr in Manipal Hospitals, its first in health space
Multiples Alternate Asset Mgt-led group to buy Cadila's animal health biz
-
Eradicating Covid-19 from the world is not currently a "reasonable target", David Nabarro, a special envoy to the World Health Organization said on Sunday.
People will have to learn to live with the infectious disease, as there will be new variants emerging. This will be "the pattern for the futurea the Guardian quoted Nabarro as saying to Sky News.
"This virus isn't going away any time soon, there will be variants emerging."
"Humanity is going to have to learn how to co-exist with this virus, preventing it from spiking and then surging and causing hotspots of disease, and we're going to have to be able to do this for the foreseeable future," Nabarro told Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday.
"Eradication is not currently a reasonable target for the world."
Nabarro said that whenever there is a sudden surge, "it does stimulate in one's mind the thought that there might be a new variant appearing. That wouldn't be surprising."
Further, Nabarro said that no country is "let off the hook" by the WHO when it comes to investigating the pandemic, The Telegraph reported.
"When we're dealing with pandemics it's a joint effort between national governments and the WHO. We are mutually dependent on each other and no nation is let off the hook," Nabarro said.
He noted that the WHO is not an "independent superpower" with "carte blanche" to do what it wants and must "work within the rules set by the governments that own it".
--IANS
rvt/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU