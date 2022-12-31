JUST IN
10 women gas tragedy survivors go on hunger strike in Madhya Pradesh
Top Headlines: SBI, LIC set to see new faces, worst yr for rupee since 2013
GKPD disapproves J-K LG's 'false equivalence' statement on Kashmiri Pandits
World recognises India as military power to be reckoned with: Rajnath Singh
News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to be Oppn's PM face in 2024 polls, says Kamal Nath
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
CAQM invokes Stage III of GRAP as air pollution in Delhi-NCR rises
23,000 acres of land freed from mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022: Govt
MoCA asks airlines to modify check-in systems from China, 5 other countries
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chhattisgarh gives govt employees option to choose between OPS, NPS
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ethanol unit to come up in Mysugar factory next year: Karnataka CM Bommai

With the aim to benefit farmers, an ethanol unit will be established at Mysugar factory in Mandya next year, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday

Topics
Karnataka | ethanol production

ANI  General News 

Bommai

With the aim to benefit farmers, an ethanol unit will be established at Mysugar factory in Mandya next year, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

At the inaugural ceremony of Mega Dairy at Gejjalagere on Friday, Bommai said there has been a white revolution through milk production and dairy development in the State. Karnataka has made a significant contribution to the milk revolution.

Bommai said Mandya district is an agriculture-dependent district and is also known as a land of sugar and paddy but it still needs irrigation facilities and industries. "The MySugar factory has been started in the government sector for the benefit of farmers. Programmes are being worked out for tail-end farmers of the Visvesvaraiah irrigation canal and they will be approved within a week," he said.

The Chief Minister said dairying will play a vital role in comprehensive farming because of which a lot of attention has been given. "During the Yediyurappa government, the practice of giving an incentive to farmers was started and now Rs 5 per litre is paid to farmers. Despite several challenges in the sector still, it is surging ahead. The Gejjalagere plant can process one lakh litres of milk," he said.

Bommai said at a time when the life of farmers was uncertain Prime Minister Narendra Modi separated the Ministry of Cooperation from the Ministry of Agriculture to bring certainty to their lives.

Now the Ministry of Cooperation has gained strength and is all set for a revolution. Efforts are made to bring a lot of reforms in this field, he said.

"Former PM HD Devegowda started the first mega-dairy in Bengaluru and it cannot be forgotten. It started in Bengaluru and now it is being established everywhere. The mega-dairy independently does milk production, processing, packing, and manufacturing of other products. The Milk Unions of Karnataka are contributing a lot to the PM's dream of 'Atma Nirbhar'," added the Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU