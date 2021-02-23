EU Commission tells 6 countries to ease unilateral Covid-19 border curbs

-
ALSO READ
European Union set to approve Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas
European Union negotiators clinch deal on huge budget, coronavirus plan
Global stocks look for Covid vaccine-led recovery, US fiscal stimulus
WHO European Union chief: Nations clamouring for Covid-19 vaccine
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
-
The European Commission on Tuesday told six EU nations to ease unilateral border restrictions they have set up to combat Covid-19, as it sought to coordinate a less restrictive approach to the movement of goods and people within the bloc.
The EU executive's Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, said it had given Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary and Sweden 10 days to justify curbs he said had "gone too far".
"It is a necessity to go back to a coordinated approach to all the measures taken in relations with the free movement of people and goods in the European Union," Reynders said.
A European Commission spokesman said that, without a coordinated approach involving all 27 member states, "we risk fragmentation and disruptions to free movement and to supply chains - something we have witnessed again the past weeks."
Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth defended his country's tightening of borders over outbreaks of more contagious coronavirus strains reported by its neighbours.
"These measures obviously put a massive strain on border regions, commuters and the transport of goods and the single market, but the protection of our citizens is paramount," he said ahead of talks with his EU peers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU