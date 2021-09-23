EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster dose at the start of October

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide in early October on the possible use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It will be the EU drugs regulator's first decision on boosters, the source said, after the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised a third dose of for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. “EMA's decision on the third dose of is expected for the beginning of October,” the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

declined to comment, while BioNTech was not available for comment.

