EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster dose at the start of October

-
ALSO READ
Link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots unclear: EMA official
European Union recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
European Union looks to open borders after a year of pandemic isolation
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Spain opens doors to vaccinated visitors from outside European Union
-
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide in early October on the possible use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
It will be the EU drugs regulator's first decision on boosters, the source said, after the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised a third dose of Pfizer for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. “EMA's decision on the third dose of Pfizer is expected for the beginning of October,” the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Pfizer declined to comment, while BioNTech was not available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU