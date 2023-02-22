JUST IN
95% WhatsApp users in India get pesky commercial messages every day: Survey
SC mulls State Human Rights Commission role in criminal medical negligence
PM praises railways for 100% electrification of broad guage routes in UP
India likely to propose expert G20 group for World Bank reforms: Sources
FCI sells 508,000 tonnes wheat to bulk consumers in 3rd round of e-auction
Casagrand eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from boutique residential properties
Host India doesn't want G20 to discuss Russia sanctions further: Report
UP govt allocates Rs 2,500 cr for preparations of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Delhi govt approves 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Jindpur: Sisodia
How costly home loans shakes foundations of property developers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
KSLTA cancels Bjorn Borg's felicitation ceremony without citing reason
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

European Union carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite

In the medium term the price is expected to rise even further, to between 125 and 160 euros per ton by 2030, he said, not accounting for inflation

Topics
European Union | Carbon tax

AP  |  Berlin 

European Union
European Union

The price of releasing planet-heating carbon into the atmosphere rose above 100 euros (about $107) in the European Union for the first time this week, a signal that experts said Wednesday speaks for the bloc's efforts to make polluting costlier.

The EU has laid down a path to become carbon neutral by 2050, meaning it would only emit as much carbon dioxide as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means. In 2005 it established an emissions trading system, or ETS, where major emitters have to buy allowances for every ton of CO2 they release.

The price, calculated per ton of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gas emissions, had long remained under 25 euros before rising sharply about two years ago. It had hovered around 90 euros for the past year until Tuesday, when it passed the 100-euro mark for the first time.

No one thought it would be likely or feasible that the price would go up to such a level in such a short time, said Michael Pahle, who heads the energy policy group at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Politicians and policy makers put a lot of effort into bringing it up to that level, he said Wednesday, referring to a deal agreed by EU governments and lawmakers in December that will reduce the number of carbon allowances on the market faster than previously planned, phasing them out completely by 2038.

The bloc's executive Commission wants European industries to reduce their emissions 62% by 2030 from 2005 levels, compared to a target of 43% under the previous rules. Those efforts received a boost from Europe's push to massively expand renewable power production at home following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the utility companies and heavy industries that currently have to buy carbon allowances will likely pass some of the cost on to consumers, this will mainly be felt in countries such as Poland, where electricity production relies heavily on coal, Pahle said.

In the medium term the price is expected to rise even further, to between 125 and 160 euros per ton by 2030, he said, not accounting for inflation.

Juliette de Grandpr, an expert at the Berlin-based think tank NewClimate, said the recent increase showed that barring a sudden economic downturn the price of emitting greenhouse gases in Europe will only go up.

It's going to increase further, just because we know that in 2038 there won't be any more allowances in the system, she said. "That's only 15 years from now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Union

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU