6 mn sanctioned govt posts lying vacant, says BJP MP Varun Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Consumer court vacancies: Supreme Court imposes fine on state govts
CAT vacancies: The entire tribunal has collapsed, says Supreme Court
Varun Gandhi visits Pilibhit, targets govt over inflation, unemployment
Telangana CM announces recruitment to fill over 80,000 vacancies in govt
-
Continuing to raise the issue of unemployment, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts are vacant in various sectors when joblessness is at its highest level in three decades.
The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh Saturday tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.
"While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed," Gandhi said.
These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in three decades, he said.
Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of youth to know about it.
Earlier this week as well, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.
Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending the laws.
He has been taking stands on people-centric issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position. The three-time Lok Sabha MP was also not seen campaigning for his party during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The Gandhi scion was once BJP's national general secretary and perceived as its prominent youth face especially in Uttar Pradesh politics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU