Jacqueline Fernandez gets court's nod to travel abroad for IIFA awards

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is under the radar of the (ED) in connection with her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has got the court's permission to travel to the (UAE) from May 31 to June 6.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh said, during this time, the Lookout Circular (LOC) against her issued in the case shall stand suspended.

Jacqueline, who wanted to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi, had approached the Patiala House court, seeking its permission.

The court directed her to submit a Rs 50 lakh Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) along with a surety of Rs 50 lakh and details of her itinerary, stay, and return date.Also, she has to inform the investigating agency on her return to the country.

In her plea, she stated that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry.

The actress has been invited to events, press conferences, rehearsals, and participation of the IFAA, it stated.

The ED has interrogated Jacqueline multiple times and recorded her statement after her alleged friendship with Chandrashekhar came to light.

In the Rs 200 crore involving Chandrashekhar, the ED had last month attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to the Sri Lankan actress, terming them proceeds of crime.

In February this year, the agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who had introduced him to the actress.

It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later dropped them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)