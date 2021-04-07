Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on vaccine access

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.
"It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants.Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life," he said, using the hashtag "#CovidVaccine".
The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine need to be given to those who need it and not those who want it.
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
