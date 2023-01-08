JUST IN
'Health budget should be increased by 30-40% to sustain growth'
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday
Congress-led Himachal govt hikes VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, BJP slams move
Sitharaman disburses loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs
Experts blame Joshimath disaster to rampant infrastructure development
Connect with aspirational India through technology: Anurag Thakur to NRIs
Promote production, consumption of millets: Chhattisgarh CM tells PM
Assam govt announces half-day holiday in Guwahati for India-Sri Lanka ODI
Iranian detained, suspected of chemical attack plot, says Germany
Cold wave: Winter vacation in Delhi's private schools extended till Jan 15
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Health budget should be increased by 30-40% to sustain growth'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ex-Army chief, retired officers of defence services join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many retired top officers of the defence services joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Sunday which is passing through Haryana

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kurukshetra (Haryana) 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many retired top officers of the defence services joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Sunday which is passing through Haryana.

Amid severe cold and fog, the march resumed in the morning from Dodwa in Karnal's Nilokheri region and entered the Kurukshetra district later in the day. Scores of people joined the Yatra as it passed through Karnal in the morning, which is also the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja are part of the Yatra in its Haryana leg.

"Ex-COAS (chief of Army staff) Gen Deepak Kapoor, Lt Gen R K Hooda, Lt Gen VK Narula, AM (air marshal) PS Bhangu, Maj Gen Satbir Singh Chaudhary, Maj Gen Dharmender Singh, Col Jitender Gill, Col Pushpender Singh, Lt Gen DDS Sandhu, Maj Gen Bishamber Dayal, Col Rohit Chaudhry join @RahulGandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra," the Congress tweeted.

Notably, Gen Deepak Kapoor (retd) had taken over took over as the Chief of Army Staff on 30 September 2007.

The march covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana's Panipat Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end after reaching Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU