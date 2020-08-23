Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi may be BJP's CM candidate in Assam: Tarun Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the Ayodhya land dispute case, might be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in in the Assembly election next year, veteran Congress leader has claimed.

The BJP, however, denied the former three-time state chief minister's assertion on who was nominated as a member by the government in March.

If the former could go to the Rajya Sabha, he might also agree to be the next chief ministerial candidate of the in Assam, said

"I have heard from several sources that Ranjan Gogoi's name is there in the list of candidates for the chief minister's post. I suspect that he might be projected as the next possible chief ministerial candidate," he said.

Ranjan Gogoi, who is the son of former CM Kesab Chandra Gogoi, could have easily become the chairman of the Human Rights Commission or other rights bodies, but he accepted the membership as "he has political ambition", the Congress leader claimed.

"The was happy with for the Ayodhya land dispute case judgment. It won't be surprising if he agrees to be the next CM candidate for the BJP, said on Saturday.

Gogoi headed a bench which delivered the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi- case that gave Hindus the 2.77 acre disputed land for construction of Ram Temple, and directed that Muslims be given a 5-acre land at a "prominent location" to build a mosque in the city.

The BJP, however, said that what the 85-year-old Congress leader said is not true.

"People say many meaningless things when they become very old. There is no truth in what Tarun Gogoi said about the former becoming the BJPs chief ministerial candidate," the saffron partys state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Tarun Gogoi also said that he is not going to be the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress.

"I will contest the elections but I will not be the chief ministerial candidate. There are several qualified candidates in the party for that. I can only be a guiding force or act as an advisor," he said.

A common candidate can also be projected from the proposed 'grand alliance' comprising the Congress, the AIUDF, the Left and other like-minded political parties, he said.