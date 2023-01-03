JUST IN
Delhi stuck in jam as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves for UP
Suspended Jharkhand IAS officer gets interim bail in money laundering case
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur; a fire arm recovered
Science should be empowered with women's participation: PM Modi at ISC
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath Singh
Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered
Shallow fog witnessed in Delhi today, cold wave to return on weekend
Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal
Terror has no place in civilized society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks
27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
HC directs Delhi govt to give free food, treatment to HIV-positive persons
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi excise policy case: Court grants interim bail to five accused

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal granted bail to them on Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and Rs one lakh amount surety

Topics
Delhi court | CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

CBI
The court also sought a response from the CBI on their regular bail plea and posted the matter for January 24.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former two public servants of the Excise Department -- Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh, and three others, namely Gautam Mootha, Arun Pillai and businessman Sameer Mahendru.

All five accused were not arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during a probe in connection with the Delhi government excise policy case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal granted bail to them on Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and Rs one lakh amount surety.

Moreover, the court also sought a response from the CBI on their regular bail plea and posted the matter for January 24.

The CBI had charge sheeted Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants -- the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and the then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

However, Nair and Boinpally were already granted bail earlier by the same court.

Recently, the trial court while taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet filed against a total of seven accused, had issued summons against all accused.

Bail granted to both of them is under challenge before the HC.

Furthermore, Mahendru, Nair and Boinpally are to remain in Judicial custody as they were also arrested by the ED in an Excise Money Laundering case and their bail petition is pending before the trial court.

Earlier, Nagpal had directed the jail authorities to produce Mahandru before the court on January 5.

--IANS

spr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi court

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 14:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU