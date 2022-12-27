JUST IN
National Clean Ganga Mission approves sewerage projects worth Rs 2,700 cr
K'taka CM Bommai condemns Maha's legislature resolution on border row
Delhi govt is taking over DMRC's electric bus fleet to enhance connectivity
CDSCO, states begin joint checks of drug-making units across India
Police found 'no criminal aspect' in death of 2 Russian tourist: Embassy
Maha's active Covid tally reaches 165, with 26 new cases; zero fatality
Ensure enough opportunities for Tamils in govt offices, PSUs: TN CM Stalin
Academic load enough, can do without Covid deployment: Teachers on order
UNHCR says 26 Rohingya died, 180 missing at sea making hazardous journey
UN Rights chief urges Taliban to drop work restriction on Afghan women
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Modi govt created futuristic avenues for India's youth: Jitendra Singh
icon-arrow-left
Uddhav says state govt should ask SC to declare disputed border area as UT
Business Standard

Ex-UP minister rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Rahul to join Modi's yatra

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to join his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and advised him to join instead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Dinesh Sharma
Ex-UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to join his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and advised him to join instead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to connect the country.

The BJP leader laughed at the idea of the Congress yatra entering the state on January 3 and said that those indulging in "Bharat todo" (breaking the country) are undertaking "Bharat jodo" yatra.

Congress has invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the nationwide yatra which began from Kanyakumari.

Dinesh Sharma has been invited to the Yatra in his capacity as a professor of Lucknow University.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making real efforts to connect India through construction of roads and other developmental efforts," he told PTI as he listed other measures taken by the central government, which he said were aimed at "connecting the nation."

Two such instances he cited were the Modi government's abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of roads in the northeast.

Congress is filled with "negativity" and this was clearly reflected in its opposition to annulling of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its joining hands with the Indian Muslim league in Kerala, he said.

Sharma said he doesn't have any information about invitation for the UP leg of the Congress yatra, which he came to know through media reports.

Sharma had served as deputy CM in the first Yogi Adityanath government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU