K'taka CM Bommai condemns Maha's legislature resolution on border row

Terming Legislature's resolution on the border issue as "irresponsible and against federal structure," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday once again asserted that not even inch of the state's land will be ceded.

He also expressed confidence about getting justice in the Supreme Court, as Karnataka's stand on the issue is both legal and constitutional.

"We strongly condemn Maharashtra's resolution, it has been so long since the State Reorganisation Act 1956 came in, and people on both sides are living peacefully. has the practice of making such statements and resolutions for the sake of their politics," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said is firm and clear on its stand that it will not cede even an inch of land, and that his government is committed to protect the interest of Kannadigas on the other side of the border.

"Look at the difference between our resolution and theirs, we are saying that we will not cede our land, while they want to take our land. There is no meaning to such things when the matter is before the Supreme Court. We are confident about getting justice as our stand is both constitutional and legal," he added.

The Legislature today unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature said the Karnataka Legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row and condemned the southern state's stand.

Stating that Karnataka's resolution was constitutional and legal, Bommai said, "Maharashtra's resolution is opposite to it. The whole nation is watching. It is against the federal structure. It is irresponsible and we condemn it."



The Karnataka Legislative Assembly last week had unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said Maharashtra has no right to make such a resolution and it has no value, as the Mahajan Commission report is final on the border issue.

Accusing Maharashtra of repeatedly raking up the border issue for politics, he said, the case filed by that state in the Supreme Court is not maintainable.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar too asserted that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra, as he condemned the resolution passed in the neighbouring state's legislature regarding inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages here.

He said the whole state is united on this issue, strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by Maharashtra assembly.

The border row had intensified in the last few weeks, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both the States weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in Belagavi.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

And, as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the State, Karnataka has built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha.

