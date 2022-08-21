Excise liquor scam: CBI issues look out circular against Sisodia, 13 others

In a latest development in connection with the liqour scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister .

This has been done to stop them flying abroad. During the searches, could not find two accused.

The has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

