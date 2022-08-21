JUST IN
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
Latest news LIVE: India reports 11,539 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in 24 hrs
Assam Khagorijan oil field resumes operations after nearly 15 yrs
Odisha steps up vigil in flood-hit districts to check waterborne diseases
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan panel member on Dalit boy's death
3 die as heavy rain with wind lashes Jharkhand; effects normal life
Lumpy skin disease: Sukhbir Badal asks Punjab govt Rs 50k per cattle death
African Swine Fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs
Kejriwal govt working to transform education system: Manish Sisodia
Haryana govt committed to provide better health facilities: CM Khattar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000
Business Standard

Excise liquor scam: CBI issues look out circular against Sisodia, 13 others

In the latest development in connection with the liquor scam, the CBI has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Topics
CBI | Delhi government | corruption

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

In a latest development in connection with the liqour scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

This has been done to stop them flying abroad. During the searches, CBI could not find two accused.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

--IANS

atk/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 09:56 IST

`
.