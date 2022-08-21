JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in Himachal as 22 die in a day
Assam Khagorijan oil field resumes operations after nearly 15 yrs
Odisha steps up vigil in flood-hit districts to check waterborne diseases
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan panel member on Dalit boy's death
3 die as heavy rain with wind lashes Jharkhand; effects normal life
Lumpy skin disease: Sukhbir Badal asks Punjab govt Rs 50k per cattle death
African Swine Fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs
Kejriwal govt working to transform education system: Manish Sisodia
Haryana govt committed to provide better health facilities: CM Khattar
Punjab food dept official dismissed for negligence in discharge of duty
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan panel member on Dalit boy's death
Assam Khagorijan oil field resumes operations after nearly 15 yrs
Business Standard

Odisha steps up vigil in flood-hit districts to check waterborne diseases

The Odisha government has deployed medical teams in the districts, which have been flooded by incessant rain, to take measures to prevent waterborne diseases like diarrhoea, an official said

Topics
Odisha  | rains | flood

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Morigaon: Villagers use a boat to move from a flood-affected village to a safer place after heavy rain, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo
Representative Image

The Odisha government has deployed medical teams in the districts, which have been flooded by incessant rain, to take measures to prevent waterborne diseases like diarrhoea, an official said on Saturday.

The proactive approach came after at least 17 people died of diarrhoea and hundreds were infected in several districts due to the outbreak that began July-end.

Around four lakh people in 12 districts are reeling under the flood in the Mahanadi river basin due to the downpour with a low pressure and depression.

Many other rivers have swollen after heavy rain pounded northern Odisha.

There is a risk of spreading waterborne diseases like cholera and jaundice due to consumption of contaminated water amid a shortage of fresh drinking water sources with many areas remaining marooned.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra urged people to drink water after boiling it or using halazone tablets, which act as a disinfectant.

Medical teams have been deployed to reach the marooned areas for treating people who have minor ailments, providing medicines or taking them to the clinics if required, Mishra told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The teams have been directed to spread awareness among the people to avoid drinking contaminated water and maintain hygiene.

"They have been told to evacuate pregnant women," he said, adding that the department is monitoring the situation.

He also said four snakebite incidents have been reported amid the flood and their condition was better now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 08:02 IST

`
.