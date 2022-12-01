JUST IN
AAP will regulate those illegal markets BJP refused to licence: Sisodia
Business Standard

Sisodia, other accused destroyed excise-scam evidence, alleges BJP

The BJP alleged on Thursday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 35 others who are being probed in connection with the excise policy scam, destroyed 170 mobile phones to cover up

Manish Sisodia | Gaurav Bhatia | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The BJP alleged on Thursday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 35 others who are being probed in connection with the excise policy scam, destroyed 170 mobile phones to cover up evidence.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the personal assistant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed four handsets in a short span of time.

"Manish Sisodia changed four mobile numbers and 16 handsets," Bhatia said at a press conference.

He alleged that minister Kailash Gehlot also changed three handsets and Vijay Nair, communications incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party, changed seven handsets.

"Thirty-six accused in the case destroyed 170 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore," Bhatia said.

He asked people wanted to know what was the motive, describing Kejriwal as a "hardcore corrupt" person who gives certificate of "hardcore honesty".

The Delhi government's policy to grant licenses to liquor traders was allegedly influenced in favour of certain dealers, who paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by AAP.

Irregularities were also allegedly committed in modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensee, waiver or reduction in licence fee and others.

The CBI has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22, without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender".

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:14 IST

`
