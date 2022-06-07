Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET, says O Panneerselvam

The Coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O.Panneerselvam has urged Prime Minister to exempt Ukraine-returned medical students from the Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

He also thanked Modi for bringing back about 14,000 Indian medical students (about 1,900 are from Tamil Nadu) studying in the war-hit Ukraine.

Panneerselvam in a letter to Modi said as per the Medical Commission guidelines, only those students who clear can get admission to medical colleges in India.

"This is an obstacle for the Ukraine-returned MBBS students in getting admission to the Indian medical colleges," Pannerselvam said.

The leader requested Modi to intervene and advise the Medical Commission to relax the guideline as a special case so that the Ukraine-returned MBBS students can continue their medical education in the country.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)