India aims to double marine product exports to Rs 1 trn in 5 years: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
Airport in Kochi to become power-positive with new solar plant from March 6
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
WEF 2022: Govt has no immediate plan to lift wheat export ban, says Goyal
-
India aims to double marine product exports to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years from the present around Rs 50,000 crore, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal has said.
He was speaking at an event in Kochi on Monday.
"This target will be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promotion of coastal shipping and aquaculture, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem," said Goyal, addressing the mediapersons at the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kochi.
At the event, K.N. Raghavan, Chairman of MPEDA, presented a road map to achieve the export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Goyal further said that the Free Trade Agreements have been finalised with the UAE and Australia, while negotiations are in progress for such an agreement with the UK and Canada.
The minister said negotiations to reach an FTA with the EU will begin in Brussels on the 17th of this month.
The Minister had an interaction with Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) at MPEDA office and had an extensive discussion on various issues, challenges and solutions facing the sector and also met with fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka.
He assured interventions to minimise the hurdles on the import of raw materials for value addition so that India can be transformed to a seafood processing hub in the near future.
--IANS
ad/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU