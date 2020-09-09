Exemption from quarantine popular among global flyers, shows airport data

More than 45,288 applications were received by Delhi Airport’s Air Suvidha portal from international passengers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine. The portal, launched on August 8 this year, is a medium for passengers to address issues related to exemption from institutional quarantine and submitting self-declaration form which is mandatory for air travel.

According to the website, over 78,700 passengers applied for self-declaration through this portal, out of which 78,663 passengers were found to be asymptomatic. Nearly 77 passengers were found symptomatic, ...