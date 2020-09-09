Exemption from quarantine popular among global flyers, shows airport data

JUST IN
Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

More than 45,288 applications were received by Delhi Airport’s Air Suvidha portal from international passengers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine. The portal, launched on August 8 this year, is a medium for passengers to address issues related to exemption from institutional quarantine and submitting self-declaration form which is mandatory for air travel.

According to the website, over 78,700 passengers applied for self-declaration through this portal, out of which 78,663 passengers were found to be asymptomatic. Nearly 77 passengers were found symptomatic, ...

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 19:10 IST

