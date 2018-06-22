Exhibition: The ancient art and agony of Australia's indigenous community

In Alec Mingelanganu’s Wandjina (1980), two spirits dominate the canvas. You can tell they are spirits because they have dark holes for eyes, no mouths, unusually large shoulders and halos around their heads.

They are the ancestors of the aboriginal folk from Kimberley, Western Australia’s sparsely settled northern region. The spirits are said to come from the rock, walking the earth bringing rain and wind before merging back into the rock to become art. Meeting the White Man by Tommy Mcrae The painting is one of the 102 aboriginal and Torres Strait Island ...