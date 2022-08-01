JUST IN

Explosives in Supertech's illegal towers will be placed from Tue: Officials

The process to place explosives within the Supertech's illegal twin towers is scheduled to begin from Tuesday under heavy security cover, according to officials.

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 
The process to place explosives within the Supertech's illegal twin towers is scheduled to begin from Tuesday under heavy security cover, according to officials.

The twin towers in Noida's sector 93A are scheduled to be razed on August 21 in compliance with a supreme Court order, the officials said.

However, officials privy to the demolition process said there could be a delay by a day or two in starting of the charging (placement of explosives) within the twin towers as a couple of no-objection certificates (NOCs) were still awaited.

A meeting was held on Monday involving officials of the Noida Authority, the police, Supertech, demolition agency Edifice Engineering, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), among others, to discuss details of demolition process.

"The explosives for charging will be brought from Palwal, Haryana in a regulated quantity and then placed within the skelatal structures of the twin towers. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police will provide security escort during transporation of the explosives," an official told PTI.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, the official said.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers are located in Noida's Sector 93A and are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21. This comes in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 22:58 IST

