Business Standard

NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at Hyderabad home

Uma Maheswari, a daughter of legendary Telugu actor and late TDP founder and ex-Chief Minister N T Rama Rao (NTR), allegedly died of suicide at her residence here on Monday, police said.

Telangana | Telugu | Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 
Uma Maheswari, a daughter of legendary Telugu actor and late TDP founder and ex-Chief Minister N T Rama Rao (NTR), allegedly died of suicide at her residence here on Monday, police said.

She was 57.

Citing preliminary findings, police said ill-health and depression were suspected to be the reasons for her allegedly taking the extreme step.

However, the observations were not conclusive, they said.

A police official told PTI that Uma Maheswari's younger daughter, son-in-law and a woman relative broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her.

They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suicide) was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station, police said, adding the body was sent for post mortem.

Uma Maheswari lives with her husband, who is away, in an apartment at posh Jubilee Hills in the city.

Her younger daughter, who resides in the city, came to her home on Sunday along with her husband.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, a son-in-law of NTR, Naidu's son Lokesh, NTR's son and veteran Telugu hero N Balakrishna and other family members visited the residence of the deceased.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 19:00 IST

