External Affairs Min Jaishankar to begin 3-day visit to Sri Lanka today

External Affairs Minister Dr will begin his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is expected to discuss the bilateral issues with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit, the Minister will hold a discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

"At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena, External Affairs Minister Dr will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5-7 January 2021," the statement read.

This will be the first foreign visit by the Minister in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

"As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest," the statement read.

