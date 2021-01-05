Govt taking steps to make India manufacturing, export powerhouse: Thakur

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broadbased in the country.

"The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports. Now, the manufacturing sector will be broadbased. We are expanding the domestic manufacturing base and diversifying international trade," he said.

He said the post-COVID world will be different and businesses have to adjust to disruptions.

"Nature of global economy has changed where multilateral negotiations have shifted to bilateral deals, the minister said.

Talking about agriculture reforms which have met with protests from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Thakur said, "The Congress under UPA wanted to do it. But it did not have the courage... We are trying to do whatever possible (about the protests).

First Published: Tue, January 05 2021. 07:25 IST

