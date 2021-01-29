Extra forces deployed at LAC to protect India's sovereignty, says Kovind

While condoling the supreme sacrifice of 20 jawans in a clash at the Galwan Valley, President on Friday said that extra forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the protection of India's sovereignty.

During his address to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, Kovind said that the central government is committed to protecting the country's interests.

"20 jawans made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley in June 2020. Every citizen is grateful to these martyrs. My government is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation. Extra forces have been deployed at LAC for the protection of India's sovereignty," Kovind said.

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. Twenty Indian soldiers had laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June last year.

Kovind further said that for the first time, the central government has allowed the appointment of women in the Fighter stream of the Indian Air Force and the Military Police for the first time.

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

