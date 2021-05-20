Facebook removes over 18 million pieces of fake, harmful Covid content

-
ALSO READ
Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month
Facebook exploring audio-related chat products to rival Clubhouse
Govt asks Twitter, other social platforms to remove 'misleading' Covid posts
Facebook sued for 'predatory' conduct: What it means for social media giant
Decoded: Why Facebook is being sued by the US government and 48 states
-
As Covid-19 ravages countries like India and Brazil, Facebook said it has removed more than 18 million pieces of content from its main platform and Instagram globally for violating its policies on Covid-related misinformation and harm.
The social network removed these many pieces of content from the the start of the pandemic to April this year.
"We're also working to increase vaccine acceptance and combat vaccine misinformation," the company said in its Community Standards Enforcement Report Q1'.
The social media giant Facebook on Wednesday expanded its Covid-19 Announcement -- a tool for the health departments of states and union territories to share essential Coronavirus related updates -- in India.
According to Guy Rosen, VP Integrity at Facebook, prevalence is one of the most useful metrics for understanding how often people see harmful content on its platform.
Prevalence of hate speech on Facebook continues to decrease.
"In Q1, it was 0.05-0.06 per cent, or 5 to 6 views per 10,000 views. We evaluate the effectiveness of our enforcement by trying to keep the prevalence of hate speech on our platform as low as possible, while minimising mistakes in the content that we remove," Rosen said.
In Q1, Facebook took action on 8.8 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 6.3 million in Q4 2020.
It also took action on 9.8 million pieces of organised hate content, up from 6.4 million in Q4 2020 and 25.2 million pieces of hate speech content, compared to 26.9 million in Q4 2020.
On Instagram in Q1, the company took action on 324,500 pieces of organised hate content, up from 308,000 in Q4 2020, and 6.3 million pieces of hate speech content, compared to 6.6 million in Q4 2020.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU