India seeing decline in Covid case positivity since last 2 weeks: Govt

After a consistent increase in COVID-19 case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the government said on Thursday.

The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19, it said.

Seven states have more than 25 per cent case positivity, while 22 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity, the government said.

India witnessed a consistent upward trend in weekly tests for COVID-19 since mid-February and average daily tests increased by 2.3 times in 12 weeks, it said.

According to a study, 50 per cent people still do not wear a mask and those who do about 64 per cent cover just their mouth but not their nose, it said.

By June end, the average daily testing capacity for COVID will be augmented to 45 lakh, it added.

