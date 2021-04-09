Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month

-
-
Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for couple of hours in various parts of the world early Friday morning. The outage was the second one in less than a month for the social networking giant.
People took to online outage detector platform DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.
The outage appeared to affect Facebook's internal websites as well, noted in a tweet from famed developer Jane Wong.
Even Facebook's outage dashboard appeared to be having problems.
After couple of hours, Both Facebook and Instagram were back to normal.
On March 19, Facebook and its family of apps like WhatsApp and Instagram recovered from a major global outage caused by a technical issue.
More than 1 lakh users reported issues with Instagram on online outage tracker DownDetector, and over 25,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp.
Facebook messenger users also experienced issues.
"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience," Facebook had said in a statement.
Instagram tweeted: "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble".
In July last year, millions of users worldwide, including in India, were left clueless when Facebook and its family of apps including WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram suffered a global outage.
