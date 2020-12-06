Farm laws will not be rolled back, amendments can be made: MoS Agriculture

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday reiterated that the three laws passed by the government are in favour of the farmers, and added that laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the Acts to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.

"These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission's report recommends' that. I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.," said Choudhary.

He reassured the farmers that, as the government has said previously, the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue, and the Centre is ready to give it in writing as well.

"I think the Congress government in different states and also the party in opposition is trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said the Minister repeating the ruling BJP's allegation on opposition about misleading the protesting farmers.

Choudhary again maintained that 'real farmers', who are still working in their farms are 'not bothered' by the three laws, and alleged that the agitators are 'lured' for 'political benefits'.

"I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided the freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it. I think farmers should think how this is being politicised and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits," he added.

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day today with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

A nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

