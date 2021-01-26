JUST IN
Chanting 'jai jawan jai kisan' farmers pour into Delhi on tractors, horses
Business Standard

Farmers Gantantra Parade in pics: Flower petals, violence, tear gas & more

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Chanting 'rang de basanti' and 'jai jawan jai kisan' numerous farmers rode tractors, motorbikes, horses and even cranes to cross the national capital's borders into the city for their proposed parade against the three contentious farm laws. Standing atop vehicles decked up with flags, the protesters danced to the tune of patriotic songs such as 'Aisa desh hai mera' and 'Sare jahan se achcha'.

Police attempt to stop farmers during their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, near Akshardham in New Delhi.Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Photo: PTI

The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border but some of the tractors pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk. This prompted lathicharge by the police who tried to push back the farmers.  

Security personnel stand guard at Nangloi during the farmer's tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A group of farmers who refused to follow the pre-decided routes, reached the ITO area in central Delhi. Police put barricades, used tear gas and lathicharge to stop them near Delhi Police headquaters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.

Photo: PTI

In the chaos, windshields of some vehicles were shattered as the police managed to disperse the farmers.

Photo: PTI

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. At the ITO, a bus was vandalised by angry farmers.

A farmer walks over the police barricades set up on a road at Akshardham to stop farmers during their during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

Farmers participate in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' after breaking police barricades at Ghazipur border, during their protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas, PTI reported.


First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 13:19 IST

