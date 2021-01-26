Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations closed

-

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting protesters at a number of places in the national capital.
Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.
"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.
The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.
However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.
