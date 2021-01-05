Farmers' protest: BJP leaders from Punjab meet Prime Minister Modi

BJP leaders from on Tuesday met Prime Minister here amid protests by farmers at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws for nearly six weeks.

BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani, who is also a former minister, and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

Jyani was chairing the BJP's Kisan Coordination Committee for interacting with farmers in last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament.

Grewal was also a member of the committee.

Talking to PTI, Grewal said their meeting with Prime Minister Modi was about Punjab related issues, but did not specify further.

The meeting between the BJP leaders and Modi came a day after another round of talks between the government and agitating farmers remained inconclusive.

